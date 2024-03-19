Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Ottó Iván Róna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties exchanged views on current state and future prospects of enhancing interaction between the two states, aiming to diversify and increase mutual trade, advance cooperation in the field of education, conduct joint training in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, exchange knowledge in water resource management etc.





A high level of trusting political dialogue is a distinctive feature of relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. The peoples of two countries are connected by living historical ties," said Roman Vassilenko.





The Hungarian diplomat emphasized that the preceding year witnessed a series of significant events in Kazakh-Hungarian relations. These included meetings between the Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Katalin Novák on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and COP28 in Dubai, the official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Astana and the visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Budapest. "These meetings and high dynamics of cooperation have substantially boosted interest in Kazakhstan within the Hungarian business community," the Ambassador noted.





The Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation plays a significant role in facilitating trade and economic ties between the two countries (co-chairman from the Kazakh side - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov; from Hungarian side - Minister of Finance Mihaly Varga).





Diplomats discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the visits, as well as outlined the schedule of forthcoming events for the year.





For reference: In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Hungary reached 187.5 million US dollars (+9%). For the period from 2005 to the 3rd quarter of 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Hungary to Kazakhstan amounted to 337.2 million US dollars. There are 29 legal entities, branches and representative offices with Hungarian participation registered in Kazakhstan (oil and gas company MOL, pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter, etc.) (24 small, 2 medium and 1 large) and 41 joint ventures.