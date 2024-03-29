GCC is Interested in Further Strengthening Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Images | Kazakh MFA

Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and the GCC General Secretariat, including ways to expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties within the framework of the new format of interregional cooperation "Central Asia - GCC". At the same time, special attention was paid to the preparations for the second ministerial meeting between the countries of Central Asia and the GCC, which is planned in April 2024 in Tashkent.





The Ambassador informed the Secretary General about the latest important internal political and economic events in Kazakhstan, including the main results of the 3rd meeting of the National Kurultai "Fair Citizen - Fair Labour - Fair Wages", chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 15, 2024 in Atyrau.





In turn, the Secretary General of the GCC J. AlBudaiwi, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the strategic dialogue relationship between the Council and Kazakhstan, expressed interest in further developing cooperation with Central Asian countries in such priority areas as investment, transport and logistics, science and culture, etc.





Today the GCC is a dynamically developing international organization that unites such Arab countries as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE. The GCC countries accumulate 40% of the financial reserves of the world economy and possess 40% of the world's oil reserves.