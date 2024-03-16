Interregional Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in Capital of Bulgaria

Tell a friend

As part of the work on the development of interregional relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Mayor of Sofia Vassil Terziev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the special role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, in order to deepen bilateral relations, the parties considered the issue of the early completion of the process of establishing twinning relations between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, which began in 2023.





In addition, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the Mayor of the Bulgarian capital in detail with the large-scale program of political and socio-economic modernization implemented in Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





An exchange of views took place on the further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, in particular on the improvement of Astana Street, located in the center of Sofia.





In turn, Vassil Terziev confirmed his principled readiness for practical cooperation at the interregional level, welcoming the idea of establishing twinning ties between the capitals and assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all topical issues.





For reference: In 2018, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan, one of the streets located in the tourist center of Sofia was named "Astana".