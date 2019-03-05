Iranian airline resumes flights to Almaty

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a foreign air carrier certificate to Mahan Air, an Iranian airline.

According to the Committee's press service, the airline plans to carry out direct regular flights on route Tehran - Almaty - Tehran by Airbus A310 on Mondays from 4th through 25th March 2019. From April 1 through October 23, the airline intends to increase the flight rate to 2 times a week (Monday and Wednesday).

It is worth mentioning that Mahan Air previously operated flights to Almaty until March 2017 when it stopped flying for economic reasons.

As a result, the resumption of flights will boost the passenger flow and win-win cooperation between the countries," the Committee informs.

