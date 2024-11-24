Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation Priorities Outlined at Foreign Ministry

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties noted the significant impulse to bilateral relations provided by the recent meeting between the heads of two states Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb in Baku and the invitation to the Finnish leader to visit Kazakhstan next year.





Welcoming productive work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the parties expressed their shared interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Finnish partnership.





The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed the importance of increasing business ties and broadening the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as close cooperation with Finland within the multilateral framework, including the UN, EU and the OSCE.





The Kazakh side wished Finland success in an important task chairing the OSCE in 2025. It was noted that despite serious crisis faced by the Organization, it remains a unique and indispensable platform for dialogue and cooperation. The Deputy Minister underlined the continued importance of provisions of the Helsinki Final Act, marking its 50th anniversary next year, as well as other fundamental OSCE documents, including the 2010 Astana Summit Final Declaration.





In conclusion of the meeting the Deputy Foreign Minister wished Finland’s Ambassador successful and productive work in Kazakhstan.





For reference: In 2023, the Kazakh-Finnish mutual trade reached 208.2 million US dollars (exports - 3.1 million, imports - 205.1 million); during January-September, 2024 - around 142 million US dollars (exports - 8 million, imports - 134 million). The gross inflow of investment from Finland to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to 432.8 million dollars. There are 71 enterprises with the participation of Finnish capital registered in Kazakhstan.