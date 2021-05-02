Kazakhstan and Belarus leaders held telephone conversation

A telephone conversation between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus took place, the presidential press office said on Friday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Lukashenko discussed the prospects for building up Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation.





They underscored the importance of maintaining high dynamics of bilateral economic ties in the post-pandemic time, as well as the need to implement new joint projects and initiatives.





In this regard, they confirmed their readiness to intensify interaction of the governments to boost the mutual trade volume, diversify the export of goods, and establish direct contacts between the two countries’ businesses and regions. An agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the near future.





The parties exchanged information on the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccination efforts.





Taking into account the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in May this year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Lukashenko "synchronized watches" on the main issues of the integration agenda.





The leaders exchanged congratulations on the upcoming May holidays and best wishes to the peoples of Kazakhstan and Belarus.













