Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin, together with a delegation of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Minister Timur Muratov, held a meeting with Minister of Health of Greece Adonis Georgiadis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda, with particular attention given to the practical implementation of agreements in the field of healthcare.





The visit of the Kazakh delegation to Greece took place with the support of the World Health Organization under the programme "Strengthening the Quality of Healthcare Services and Patient Safety in the Republic of Kazakhstan." The main purpose of the visit was to familiarize with best practices of the Greek healthcare system, mechanisms for improving the quality of medical services, as well as modern approaches to ensuring patient safety.





Minister of Health of Greece Adonis Georgiadis noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of the international healthcare system, particularly emphasizing the historic significance of the Alma-Ata Declaration as one of the key documents in the field of primary healthcare. He also highly praised Kazakhstan’s dynamic development and ongoing reforms, expressing interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, including expert exchanges, development of institutional ties, implementation of joint initiatives, as well as studying Kazakhstan’s experience in healthcare digitalization.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that public health protection is among the priorities of the state policy of the Head of State and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while international partnership plays an important role in the modernization of the national healthcare system. He expressed appreciation to the Greek side for its openness to cooperation and readiness to share its accumulated experience.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to further developing Kazakh-Greek cooperation in the medical sphere, including expanding contacts between institutions, expert communities, and sectoral organizations of the two countries.