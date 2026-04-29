Kazakhstan and Singapore Outline New Areas of Cooperation

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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union Roman Vassilenko participated as an invited speaker in the 18th annual World Policy Conference, organized by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) under the theme "Between Fragmentation and Interdependence: Rethinking the Global Governance", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Speaking at the session "The European Union as a Strategic Partner: Perspectives from Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia", the Kazakh diplomat highlighted the EU’s attractiveness as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, noting the EU’s growing commitment to expanding engagement with Central Asia as a whole. In this context, he recalled the successful holding of the first-ever Central Asia - EU Summit in Samarkand (3-4 April 2025), which resulted in an agreement to elevate cooperation between the two regions to the level of a strategic partnership.





Noting the complementarity, from Kazakhstan’s perspective, between the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and China’s Belt and Road project, the Ambassador pointed to the dynamic development and significant prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in the areas of transport and logistics (primarily, the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor), critical raw materials, conventional and green energy, as well as research and innovation.





It was emphasized that Kazakhstan, while pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy that takes into account its national interests, intends to continue developing its strategic partnership with the EU as one of its priority partners.





We have already come a long way in developing our relations, as evidenced by the conclusion of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, the activities of more than 4,000 European companies in our country, over 200 bln US dollars in EU investment into our economy, and the maintenance of an open and constructive dialogue between our leaders. The key to the further success of our cooperation lies in the effective and swift practical implementation of agreements to deepen cooperation in the priority areas on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit", the Ambassador noted.





In this context, Vassilenko stressed that the adoption of a new Constitution by the people of Kazakhstan sends a clear message to the international community, including the EU, of the country’s commitment to constructive engagement as a stable, self-confident, and predictable partner in responding to the regional and global challenges and in shaping the agenda of the future.





The session also featured Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, and Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center Dmytro Kuleba (former Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine).





The participants in the discussion examined the current transformation of the European Union amid geopolitical upheavals, the evolution of transatlantic relations, and Europe’s changing role in the world. The importance of maintaining the EU’s commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter was emphasized.





Overall, alongside heads of leading think tanks and private companies from Europe, Asia, and North America, the Conference was attended by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, as well as representatives of the governments of Romania, Poland, the UAE, Côte d’Ivoire, and other countries.





During the Conference, considerable emphasis was placed on the role of middle powers across different continents in reforming and strengthening the UN system and in creating a new architecture of international relations. It was noted that the active engagement and interaction of such states, including Kazakhstan, could make a substantial contribution to resolving global contradictions and achieving global progress.