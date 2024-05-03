This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Continues Cooperation with the Asian Development Bank
relevant news
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania: Kazakhstan is a Good Friend and a True Partner
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
On the Third Meeting of the Arab Forum of Economics and Cooperation With the Countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of Bilateral Cooperation Development were Discussed in Ankara
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trans-Caspian Route and Topical Issues of the Transportation Sphere were Discussed in Budapest
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Slovakia are Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.05.2024, 06:24Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated 03.05.2024, 07:311356Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships 26.04.2024, 08:4185301Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda 26.04.2024, 16:4485116Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience 26.04.2024, 12:5870001Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services 27.04.2024, 14:1368516President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign, reiterates importance of careful attitude to nature 27.04.2024, 13:4962156Issues of Bilateral Cooperation Development were Discussed in Ankara 05.04.2024, 21:56125536President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva 05.04.2024, 18:54123676Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev 03.04.2024, 15:04122706Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils 03.04.2024, 11:09115291First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away 09.04.2024, 13:42109406Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek