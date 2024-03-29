Kazakhstan Foreign Minister met with the US Secretary of State

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited Washington, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Foreign Minister Nurtleu held a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and they discussed the dynamic development of the enhanced strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United States across a wide range of political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.





Emphasizing the balanced nature of the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister Nurtleu paid special attention to the pragmatic implementation of transport and logistics, infrastructure, trade and investment potential of Kazakhstan, including through attracting advanced American technologies, strengthening business contacts and achieving mutually beneficial trade relations. Over the past year, trade between the countries increased by 33%, reaching 4 billion USD.





The Foreign Minister and Secretary of State highly valued the cooperation between the countries in the field of energy security, critical minerals, climate, peacekeeping, etc.





Secretary Blinken welcomed the consistency of fundamental reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and underlined Washington's readiness to continue its full assistance in implementing the reforms. “The United States recognize Kazakhstan's true leadership in many global issues”, – stated Blinken.





The parties also discussed opportunities to expand the “C5+1” dialogue and further implement agreements of the first-ever Summit held in New York in September, 2023.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue dialogue on relevant bilateral agenda issues.