Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister participated in the Summit of the Future

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Ahead of the High-Level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a two-day Future Summit titled "Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow" kicked off at the Organization's headquarters, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The Kazakh delegation led by Murat Nurtleu, the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participated in the Summit.





This global event, organized at the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and, to find joint solutions to existing and emerging challenges.





At the opening of the Summit, the UNSG emphasized that the challenges of the 21st century require 21st century solutions: framework solutions that are comprehensive and inclusive, and draw on the experience of all humankind.





I have called for this Summit to consider deep reforms to make global institutions more legitimate, fair and effective, based on the values of the UN Charter," the Secretary-General said.





The Summit was attended by heads of state and government, foreign ministers of UN member states, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society.





During the first day of his visit, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Serbia Marko Djuric, Albania Igli Hasani, Angola Téte Antóniou and Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg.





The discussions covered the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





They also exchanged views on topical issues on the global and international agenda and agreed to continue constructive dialogue in all areas of interaction.