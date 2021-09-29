Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to boost trade and investment

Images | lixin-kh.com
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his speech at the UN Food Systems Summit, the presidential press office said in a statement on Friday.
In his speech, Tokayev pointed out the increasing importance of the task of creating conditions for sustainable development of food markets. According to him, the food systems affect all aspects of human being: physical existence, the environment, economy, and culture.
Kazakhstan, being an active participant of the global food supply chain, is committed to greener agriculture and its sustainable development. The county is among the top 10 producers of wheat and flour, exporting up to 7mln tons of wheat a year. Despite the potential limitations, the country managed to increase exports of oil crops to over 1 million tons. Yet, the food system needs to be economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable," the Kazakh President said.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan sits in the zone with hazardous agriculture and is susceptible to droughts, adding that 40% of the country’s water potential depends on the flows from neighboring countries.
For more efficient use of the soil and water resources the measures are taken to increase fertility, implement water-saving technologies, and digitalize water supply systems. It is clear now that the issues of water diplomacy are more relevant than ever and of critical importance for many countries when speaking of sustainable food systems. The issues regarding food systems and water management, including the use of transborder rivers, are closely connected, which agreements of food systems should reflect," Tokayev noted.
He mentioned that Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security which now includes 36 countries with a total population of over 1.4bn people. Within the Organization, Kazakhstan offers pro bono humanitarian assistance as deliveries of wheat and flour to the countries in need, including Afghanistan, on a systematic basis.
The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of strengthening agro-technological, scientific, and innovational interaction between all countries as well as advance on financial, investment, transport, and logistics issues.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization should play a more active role in ensuring global food security and creating sustainable ecosystems to support it. I hope that the Summit will enable us to move closer to achieving the second key sustainable development goal – famine elimination, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture," the Kazakh President concluded.
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The meeting focused on the results of the Bank’s activities in Kazakhstan and its priorities for further cooperation.
Welcoming Ms. Odile Renaud-Basso, the Kazakh President noted that both had very productive talks in an online format in February and that nothing can replace today’s meeting making it possible to exchange views on cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and development is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Over the years of cooperation the Bank has invested over eight billion euros in the Kazakh economy, enabling to carry out around 300 projects. As far as we are informed, in general the Bank funded different sectors, but especially the renewable energy sector. We look forward for continuing cooperation in renewable energy. Also, implementing agro-industrial projects is of high importance for us," said the Kazakh President.
The meeting discussed the wider range of issues regarding the global economic development, including the pandemic, financial and commodity markets’ instability.
The EBRD told about the global and Kazakh economic growth outlook.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the presidential press office said in a statement on Monday.
President Tokayev congratulated Vladimir Putin on successful elections to the Russia’s State Duma of the 8th convocation. The results of the elections, according to the Head of State, is of paramount importance for strengthening of the internal political stability in Russia.
During the telephone talk the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Interregional Forum in Koshetau scheduled for September 30.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia reiterated their readiness to coordinate actions to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the SCO and CSTO summits held on September 16-17 in Dushanbe.