Kazakhstan, Tanzania established diplomatic relations

Photo: the press service of the Kazakh MFA

Permanent representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Republic of Tanzania to the UN Kairat Umarov and Modest Jonathan Mero signed a Joint Communique on establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

The document will lay a foundation for the development of the bilateral relations.

During the ceremony the parties expressed interest in establishing cooperation in various sectors of economy and beginning a detailed discussion of the bilateral partnership prospects. Modest Jonathan Mero talked about the current socio-economic development of his country and the major infrastructure projects being implemented now.

The parties pointed out similarity of the two states' positions in regards to the UN agenda including the fight with terrorism, the reform of the Organization and implementation of the SDGs. The sides agreed to enhance cooperation in this and other areas and provide all-round support within international structures.

The United Republic of Tanzania is the largest country in eastern Africa with the population of about 55mln people.

According to the official data, the country's GDP growth in 2017 made 7.1%. More than a quarter of its GDP falls on agriculture which gives up to 85% of the country's exports.

In recent years, under the support of international financial structures, Tanzania has focused on developing infrastructure projects and extraction of gold, iron, diamonds and tanzanite.

