Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held Meetings with Heads of International Organizations in Vienna

As part of a working visit to Vienna, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with the heads of international organizations accredited in Vienna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During a meeting with the Executive Director of the UN Office at Vienna - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Fathi Waly, Minister Nurtleu expressed his gratitude for a longstanding fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan. The interlocutors discussed UNODC regional projects in the fight against drugs, crime, terrorism and cybercrime. As part of the launch of a new project to combat synthetic drugs in Kazakhstan, the parties agreed to hold the UN regional conference in Astana in 2025.





The Head of UNODC emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in the fight against drug trafficking in the region and reiterated her support for the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center (CARICC). Ghada Waly appreciated the constructive stance of Astana on solving the humanitarian and socio-economic problems of Afghanistan. In this regard, the diplomats agreed to continue the dialogue on the establishment of the UN Hub for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





During exchange of views with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the sides highly appreciated the large-scale cooperation over the 30 years of Kazakhstan membership in the organization, and also noted that the visit of the head of the Agency to Kazakhstan in April last year provided a new impetus to the bilateral dialogue.





Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted that our country, ranking first in the world in uranium exports, pays special attention to the development of its nuclear industry and achieving carbon neutrality goals. Cooperation with the IAEA is of particular importance in the context of Kazakhstan’s plans to hold a referendum on the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant. Both sides gave a positive assessment of the progress made in implementing joint projects on the application of modern nuclear technologies in the treatment of cancer patients, increasing productivity in agriculture, and rehabilitating the territory of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.





The IAEA Director General outlined the central role of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of atomic energy, and emphasized the Agency’s readiness for further fruitful cooperation. Rafael Grossi mentioned the unique nature of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank located in Oskemen, which is a significant contribution of Kazakhstan to nuclear non-proliferation.





At a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd, an exchange of views took place on the current situation in the field of international security.





Minister Nurtleu indicated that Kazakhstan is strongly committed to the CTBT. He also noted that this agreement is a key element of the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime, an effective mechanism to achieve a world free of the nuclear threat. The Kazakh diplomat called on CTBTO to take part in meetings planned in Kazakhstan in August this year to strengthen cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones and universalize the ban on nuclear weapons.





The parties agreed to continue coordinating efforts to achieve common goals in this area. The CTBTO Executive Secretary actively participates in the annual commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests on August 29, established by the resolution of the UN General Assembly in 2009 at the initiative of Astana.