Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Makes First Official Visit to Croatia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





This visit marks the first-ever official visit by a Kazakh Foreign Minister to Zagreb, setting a new milestone in the history of bilateral relations and will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Croatian cooperation.





During the visit, the two sides discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including political dialogue, strengthening trade, economic and investment collaboration, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Croatia have substantial potential to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, transport (including civil aviation), agriculture, digitalization and innovation, education, and tourism.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted Croatia's role as a long-standing and close partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans and the European Union. "We highly value our meaningful political dialogue at all levels, founded on friendship and mutual trust. Economic cooperation is one of the key areas of Kazakh-Croatian relations," said Nurtleu.





Croatia is Kazakhstan's third-largest trading partner in Southeast Europe. By the end of 2023, mutual trade turnover reached 432 million USD. In this regard, the two sides agreed to enhance the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with its second meeting scheduled for 2025 in Astana.





The Croatian Foreign Minister expressed Zagreb's interest in fostering progressive relations with Astana and reaffirmed Croatia’s readiness to promote mutually beneficial partnerships across all areas of shared interest.





The two sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda and discussed cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, OSCE, and others. Particular attention was paid to aspects of partnership in Central Asia and the Balkans, as well as to matters of ensuring global and regional stability.





Following the meeting, two key documents were signed: Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia for 2025-2027, and a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Institute of Diplomacy, Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan and the Croatian Diplomatic Academy.