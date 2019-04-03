Negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program conducted in Almaty

Almaty. February 26. Kazakhstan Today - In Almaty began another round of talks with Iran and the six international mediators on Iran's nuclear program: Russia, USA, China, Great Britain, France and Germany, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The delegation of the European Union was led by Catherine Ashton, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Iran - Saeed Jalili, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council, UK - Simon Gass, Director of Political Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Germany - Hans-Dieter Lucas, political director of the Foreign Ministry; China - Ma Zhaoxu, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs; Russia - Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; USA - Wendy Sherman, Secretary of State Assistant for Political Affairs; France - Jacques Odiber, authorized adviser, Director General for Political and Security Affairs of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



According to ITAR-TASS news agency, which quoted a source in the Russian delegation, Russia has positive feeling. "Everything is going well," he said before the talks.



We recall that on February 4, 2013 the representatives of Iran and the six international mediators on Iran's nuclear program: Russia, USA, China, Great Britain, France and Germany said that after mutual consultation agreed to hold another round of talks on Iran's nuclear program in Kazakhstan (Almaty) on February 26 this year.



