Nuclear weapons are no "guarantee of security" - MFA

New York. October 1. Kazakhstan Today - The inability of nuclear weapons to guarantee a country's security or independence was highlighted in the speech of Kazakhstan's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kairat Umarov, to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, September 29.



"The threat of proliferation of nuclear weapons and technology, along with the specter of their acquisition and use by terrorist entities, has been one of the most daunting challenges to humanity," the Foreign Affairs Minister told the 67th Assembly's General Debate at UN Headquarters in New York, according to UN News Center.



"It is our strong view that the possession of weapons of mass destruction is not a guarantee of security or greater independence. Kazakhstan's own record goes to show that countries reap huge benefits from the renunciation of nuclear weapons," he added.



The Central Asian nation closed down its nuclear weapons site Semipalatinsk, one of the largest test sites in the world and located in the country's north-east, in 1991. As a result of this, the Foreign Affairs Minister noted, Kazakhstan has "won more friends and [has] become a more prosperous, stable and influential country."



"This year, we will complete the project to enhance physical security of the former Semipalatinsk test site," he said. "We view this project, which is being implemented jointly with the United States and Russia, as our significant contribution to the global non-proliferation regime."



Mr. Umarov said that Kazakhstan fully supports a proposal by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to adopt a nuclear weapons convention, noting the suggestion of his country's president that, as an important step in that direction, the United Nations should adopt a Universal Declaration of a Nuclear Weapon-Free World.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.