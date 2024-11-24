Official Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu made an official visit to the Republic of Korea, during which he met with President Yoon Suk Yeol and held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting with the Korean head of state, the high level of bilateral political dialog achieved in recent years was noted. The President of the Republic of Korea emphasized the importance of further increasing multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan in order to strengthen the Kazakh-Korean strategic mutually beneficial partnership.





In turn, Minister Nurtleu conveyed to the leader of the Republic of Korea warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted that the Republic of Korea is an important and reliable partner in the Asian region, with which for more than 30 years of diplomatic relations a strong political dialog was built, supported by growing economic and cultural ties.





On the same day, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul. The parties discussed the main issues of Kazakh-Korean cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas.





During the talks, it was noted that the recent state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan has given a powerful impetus to the further development of relations between the two countries.





Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the Republic of Korea is among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan and the volume of bilateral trade at the end of last year reached 6 billion US dollars. It was proposed to intensify business contacts and expand investment cooperation.





Digital and educational projects also became a significant topic of negotiations. During the conversation, it was mentioned that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are already cooperating in the development of the IT-park "Astana Hub", as well as on the establishment of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. It is planned to open new educational and scientific institutions in Kazakhstan with the support of Korean universities, such as SeoulTech University.





Humanitarian ties remain a key aspect of the bilateral partnership between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea. Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the 120,000 Koreans living in Kazakhstan serve as a "golden bridge" between the two nations.





The steady development of cultural and humanitarian connections, the bilateral visa-free regime, the establishment of new direct flights between our capitals, and the growing flow of tourists all bring our peoples even closer together," stated the Kazakh Foreign Minister.





In turn, the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Korea noted that Kazakhstan is the most loyal and reliable partner in Central Asia. "More than half of Korean investments in your region falls precisely on your country, and therefore we very much appreciate our friendly relations," he said.





Following successful negotiations, the foreign ministers signed a Cooperation Action Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea for 2025-2027. This plan includes agreements on high-level visits and the development of new initiatives in priority areas.





As part of the official visit of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister to the Republic of Korea, a Kazakh-Korean cultural photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was also held, which will run until November 5 of this year.