Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Interested in Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with the Special Representative for Asia, Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Long Trang, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OACPS.





Special Representative Long Trang shared the experience of cooperation of the countries of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States with the EU countries.





Along with this, the prospects of cooperation of OACPS countries with Kazakhstan in the field of trade, export of Kazakh agricultural products, higher education, culture and sports were discussed.





The parties also focused on priorities on the Kazakh-European track, as well as cooperation of Central Asian countries with the institutions of the European Union.





For reference: The Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States was established in 1975 with headquarters in Brussels, one of the main objectives of which is to coordinate economic relations between the OACPS countries and the EU. The organization currently has 79 member States.