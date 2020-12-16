President of Kazakhstan addresses virtual forum of OSCE, EU and Costa Rica

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a virtual forum with participation of heads of state and government of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the EU and Costa Rica, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the signature of the OECD Convention, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Co-hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sбnchez, and Secretary-General of the OECD Angel Gurrнa, the event will take stock of the state of affairs in the world economy, long-term trends, and of the specific contribution of the OECD to shape "better policies for better lives", Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post.

According to Uali, in his video address, President Tokayev outlined the main dimensions and priorities of Kazakhstan's cooperation with the OECD.

