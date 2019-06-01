President Tokayev shares photo with Christine Lagarde on Twitter

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has shared via Twitter an image from the Astana Economic Forum which the Kazakh capital hosted last week.

At the recent Astana Economic Forum in the Kazakh capital I met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and we discussed the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IMF," President Tokayev tweeted.

Nur-Sultan welcomed the 12th Astana Economic Forum themed Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies on May 16-17.

