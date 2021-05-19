Tokayev held talks with Swiss President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of Switzerland Guy Parmaelin via videoconferencing, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

The two countries’ leaders discussed the current state and prospects of political and trade-economic cooperation, focusing on enhancing business ties and implementing joint investment projects in transport and logistics, mechanical engineering, agriculture, tourism, high technologies and green economy.

Tokayev said Switzerland is one of the key political, trade-economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. More than 40 ventures and companies with the Swiss capital are successfully operating in our country. In turn, Guy Parmaelin highly appreciated Kazakh-Swiss relations.

Tokayev praised the role of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and the Business Council in the implementation of the agreements reached and shared on socio-economic transformations and measures to improve the investment climate. He also suggested expanding the range of partnerships in various sectors of the economy and the structure of trade, taking into account the potential of the parties.

In this context, he supported the intention of Swiss companies to take part in projects for the development of railway infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the situation in coronavirus was also touched upon. The Kazakh President thanked Swiss companies for the humanitarian assistance provided to our country and the help in the fight against COVID-19.

Ending the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Guy Parmaelin exchanged views on a number of the topical international agenda issues, including the interaction of Kazakhstan and Switzerland within the framework of multilateral structures. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue on promoting global peace and security, sustainable development, fair and efficient transboundary water use in Central Asia, combating climate change.













