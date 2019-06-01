U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will quit over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she will leave office, after failing to get her deal on Britain's exit from the European Union through parliament.

May said she will quit as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, paving the way for the process to choose her successor.

May was facing opposition from the party as she pressed on with her new Brexit plan that would make possible a second referendum on whether to leave the bloc, Kyodo News reports.

The announcement came after Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons and a prominent Brexit supporter, resigned from the government on Wednesday after May softened her stance on a second referendum.

