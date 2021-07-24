Akim of Akmola region reported to President

The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed by phone with the akim of the Akmola region, Ermek Marzhikpayev, topical issues of the development of the region. This was announced by the press secretary of the President Berik Uali on Facebook.

The President was reported on the results of the socio-economic development of the region for the first half of the year. The positive dynamics of growth of the main indicators was noted.

The head of state was informed about the ongoing work to combat coronavirus infection. In the region, 49% of the population is vaccinated from among those subject to vaccination. An irreducible two-month supply of drugs in demand has been created.

Akim of the region also spoke about the state of crops and fodder procurement. The harvested area of agricultural crops will be over 5 million hectares. There is a shortage of precipitation in the region, which is why the Turgai zone (Zharkainsky, Esilsky, Zhaksynsky districts) suffered the most. In this regard, cooperation will be organized on the preparation of hay in the neighboring regions.

Also, Ermek Marzhikpayev reported on the progress of the execution of the instructions of the head of state. In particular, on giving the village Kosshy the status of a town of regional significance, searching for potential investors for construction of a thermal power station, as well as starting the construction of two 100-apartment buildings in Atbasar for resettlement of residents from flooded areas.

Separately, the preparation for the main event of the country's political agenda - the elections of rural akims was noted. In general, 95 akims will be elected in the region.

At the end of the conversation, the head of state gave a number of specific instructions.

Source: Kazpravda.kz



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.