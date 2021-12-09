Система Orphus

Astana Talks on Syria to take place Dec 21-22

08.12.2021, 18:19 21115
The next meeting of the Astana Peace Process will be held on December 21-22 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The meeting will be attended by the delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syrian Government and Syrian opposition. The observer delegations of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to arrive as well, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The parties will consider the current situation in Syria, maintaining the peace in de-escalation zones in line with earlier agreements reached during the Astana Process. Also Guarantor States – Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the session of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the UN and ICRC.

The meeting within the Astana Process will discuss the path ahead for the Syrian Constitutional Committee with a view to give an impetus to the Geneva talks under the UN auspices.

The bilateral and trilateral consultations in Nur-Sultan will last for two days. The text of the Final Statement will be published in official media. With the regard to coronavirus restrictions no plenary session is scheduled.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

President Tokayev receives Minister of Interior Affairs

08.12.2021, 16:33 21088
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Interior Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the crime situation in the country and results of the law-enforcement agencies’ work in 2021.

Minister Turgumbayev noted that the national crime rate saw a 5% decrease in the reporting period. In addition, homicide rate as well as robbery and disruption of public order rates dropped by 15% and 20%, respectively.

President Tokayev was briefed on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the fight against drug trafficking, domestic abuse and ensuring road safety.

Yerlan Turgumbayev also reported on the transition to the service model of police’s work, ensuring the ‘police within walking distance’ principle, ongoing reform of the district police officer service, as well as digitalization of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement agencies and more.

The Head of State positively evaluated the ongoing reform of the law-enforcement agencies and instructed to assume additional measures aimed at the protection of constitutional rights of the citizens and ensure public order as well as road safety.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President informed about crime situation in Kazakhstan

08.12.2021, 16:12 20197
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of state was informed about the crime situation in the country, the results of the work of the internal affairs bodies over the past period of 2021.

There were positive trends in the reduction of crime (decrease by 5%). At the same time, murders were registered by 15% less, and robberies and hooliganism by more than 20%. The level of security in public places and on the streets has been improved.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the measures taken to fulfill his instructions, in particular, to combat drug crime, prevent domestic violence and protect children from criminal attacks, ensure road safety, and suppress the facts of dual citizenship.

In addition, Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the work on the transition to a service model of police work, ensuring the principle of "police within walking distance", reforming the service of district inspectors and expanding their powers in the field of crime prevention.

The President was also reported on the progress of digitalization of the internal affairs bodies, the introduction of continuous video surveillance in police premises and institutions of the penal system, automation and simplification of the processes of providing public services to the population.

The head of state positively assessed the ongoing reform of the internal affairs bodies and instructed to take additional measures aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of citizens, protecting public order and ensuring road safety.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President condoles over passing of professor Talas Omarbekov

07.12.2021, 17:35 39961
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the over the passing of prominent public figure, scholar-teacher, PhD, prof, honored member of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan Talas Omarbekov, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 

Talas Omarbekov worked for many years as a teacher at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He greatly contributed to the development of domestic science. He made an invaluable contribution to the formation of new history of independent Kazakhstan. He dedicated his work to the in-depth study of the Turkic world, genealogy of the people, nomad culture of the people of Central Asia. The name and bright image of Talas Omarbekov will always be remembered by our people, his colleagues, and students," reads the Facebook post.

 
Talas Omarbekov was born on May 29, 1948, in the village of Akzhar, Baizaksk district, Zhambyl region.
 
From 1967 to 1971 he studied at the Historic Faculty of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.
 
He authored 800 scientific works, monographs and textbooks.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read