Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed state bodies and mayors to keep preparation for spring field work under control

Astana. 28 March. Kazakhstan Today - The Prime Minister noted that all decisions on financial and logistical support of spring sowing were taken by the Government. In this regard, all agricultural land should be used effectively. The budgeted funds for seeding should be sent strictly for the intended purpose, including for subsidized seeds.



The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan B.Sagintayev instructed his Deputy Minister of Agriculture A.Myrzakhmetov, together with the Ministry of Energy to take control of the issue of providing diesel fuel to agricultural producers. In addition, KazAgro Holding was instructed to ensure the timely distribution of funds and their availability for the villagers.



