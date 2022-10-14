This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
CIS Council of Foreign Ministers holds meeting in Astana
Sixth CICA summit: transformation, Kazakhstan’s renewed chairpersonship, and new member
We live today through an unprecedented geopolitical storm and a growing global economic crisis. This phenomenon has already been called a global dysfunction. Since the previous CICA summit in 2019, the global community has experienced severe trials, and their negative consequences continue to affect global development. I think a particularly important challenge is achieving sustainability in international relations in the face of emerging unprecedented threats," said Tokayev.
Disruptions in global supply chains force us to take a fresh look at the formation of efficient transit-transport corridors. Convenient and accessible routes for transporting goods are an important factor in sustainable growth of our economies. It is important to focus on realizing the transit-transport potential by developing diversified communication and delivery routes," said the President.
In 2021, 57 million people in Asia were affected by them. By 2050, the potential damage to Asian economies from such natural disasters could be as much as 26 percent of GDP," said Tokayev, recalling the recent massive deadly flooding in Pakistan.
We need to develop unified approaches to assessing the compliance of important products with national standards and create green corridors between CICA member states for this category of products," said Tokayev, emphasizing prospects for establishing cooperation between CICA and the Islamic Organization for Food Security, headquartered in Astana, also among Kazakhstan’s initiatives.
The key tenet in the remarks of the head of state was the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged organization. It is due to the growing importance of CICA as an Asian partnership model. Over the past 30 years, Asia is emerging as a world pole, and the economic, technological and demographic potential of the continent is growing. In this context, the transformation of the conference into an organization will reflect the increasing role of Asian countries on the world stage and their growing weight in the geopolitical balance of power," said Aliya Musabekova, senior researcher at Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.
The CICA member countries have taken several concrete steps. First, the institutional framework has been strengthened, the Business Council and the Business Forum have been established. There is a youth council and a forum of think tanks. The availability of such tools in an international organization facilitates the exchange of views on topical issues of the agenda," he said.
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet
Kazakh President, Pakistan PM hold talks
Astana Statement on CICA Transformation adopted
Are there any objections to the adoption of the document on CICA transformation? No objections. The Astana Statement on Transformation of the CICA has been adopted," said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Summit.
We will further adhere to expanding our cooperation and ensuring security in using ICT with the same focus on security development," the Head of State added.
I would like to congratulate you on the establishment of the special mechanism for identification and implementation of the CICA projects and mobilization of the voluntary fund for future events of our organization on implementation of projects," the Kazakh President added.
Kazakhstan to ramp up efforts to promote CICA - Tokayev
Being the presiding country of the CICA, Kazakhstan intends to ramp up its efforts on further promotion of the CICA process. Thanks to the support of the member states, this has already brought tangible results," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the VI CICA Summit in Astana today.
The President reminded that the Catalogue of CICA Confidence-Building Measures was reviewed last year. To date, the Catalogue includes such new priority areas of cooperation as epidemiological security, healthcare and pharmacy, IT and communities technologies security.
We have established the Council of Wise Men of the CICA which will include prominent political and public figures whose rich experience and knowledge will help implement our joint efforts," the Head of State added.
President Tokayev suggests granting CICA Finance Summit status of standing platform
Large financial centres work in the CICA space, in Shanghai, Dubai, and here, in Astana. We may use to the full their potential to tackle the said issues," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
CICA turned into institute of modern diplomacy - Tokayev
Within this period, the forum has turned into the platform of multilateral cooperation and the institute of modern diplomacy. In 1999, the Organization consisted of 15 countries only, while today their number has reached 27. This proves credibility of the CICA among the Asian countries and the global community in whole," the Head of State stressed.
CICA to further expand horizons of cooperation between member states, Kazakh President
Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship intends to further promote dialogue and cooperation aimed at mutual trust and security in Asia. I would like to express profound gratitude to the member nations for their continuous support and invaluable contribution to the CICA processes," the Head of State said.
