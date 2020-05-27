Government session to be held May 26 in Ukimet Uyi

Government session will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 in Ukimet Uyi.

On the agenda:

progress of the spring field work;

livestock development.

Watch live broadcast of the Government session on the PrimeMinister.kz website, on Mail.KZ and Aitube.kz portals, on the official YouTube channel, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, VKontakte.

