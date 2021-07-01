Head of state signed Law "On State Courier Communications"

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed two laws, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





The head of state signed the Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On State Courier Communication", as well as "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Activities of State Courier Communication and Internal Affairs Bodies".





The text of the laws is published in the press.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.