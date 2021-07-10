Head of State to chair extended session of Government this week

An extended session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to be held on July 10, the President’s official spokesperson Berik Uali said.





In a Facebook post, Uali revealed that President Tokayev will chair the extended session of the Kazakh Government scheduled to start at 11 am Nur-Sultan time on July 10 via videoconference.





The session will sum up the results of socioeconomic development of the country in the first half of 2021. The Head of State is also expected to outline the key goals of economic development in the postpandemic period.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.