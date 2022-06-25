Система Orphus

Initiatives of Kazakhstan, music of the Great Steppe presented in Genova

23.06.2022, 19:55 6541
As part of expanding bilateral cooperation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Italian Republic Yerbolat Sembayev paid a working visit to the city of Genova, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
 Meetings with the Mayor Marco Bucci and Prefect of Genova Renato Franceschelli, as well as the head of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti were held during the visit. Ambassador Sembayev noted the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation. 
 
Special attention was devoted to the constitutional reforms of Kazakhstan. In particular, the Ambassador presented the priority areas, as well as the results of the national republican referendum on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
In turn, the Italian side welcomed Kazakhstan's initiatives aimed at building the New Kazakhstan. It was also noted that the constitutional changes will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of current global challenges and will lead to the improvement of the welfare of the kazakhstani people.
 
 In addition, as part of expanding trade and economic cooperation, meetings with the President of Confindustria Liguria (Confederation of Industrialists of the Liguria region) Umberto Rizzo and the Chairman of the Board of the transnational energy company Ansaldo Energia Giuseppe Marino were held. Ambassador spoke about investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and the new course of the country aimed at implementing economic reforms. 
 
At the same time, Italian entrepreneurs, highly appreciating the potential of Kazakhstan and measures of state support for foreign investors, expressed a particular interest in promoting joint projects in Kazakhstan in the areas of green energy, electronics industry, transport logistics, tourism and others. 
 
Kazakh diplomat participated in the economic and cultural event "Genova in the World, World in Genova", organized by the Consular Corps of Liguria. As part of the forum in the world-famous Teatro Carlo Felice a gala concert was held with the participation of representatives from more than 15 countries, including artists of the Kazakh National University of Arts. 
 
Kazakh dombrists Marat Nukeyev, Ayana Satayeva and Tabys Kudaibergen performed famous national music by Kurmangazy, Dairabai and Akhmedyarov, as well as the Italian song "O sole mio" by singer Batyrzhan Smakov with the accompaniment of the dombra. 
 
The inspired audience listened with gratitude to the Kazakh performance, seeing off our performers with thunderous applause and the words "Bravo Kazakhstan!".
 
Kazakhstan is ready for active work with OSCE institutions to implement reforms - Senate Speaker

23.06.2022, 20:30 6631
Chairman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Matteo Mecacci, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Kazinform cites the Senate press service. 
 
Ashimbayev noted that Kazakhstan is at the important stage of its development, stressing that the systemic reforms in all spheres are being carried out at the initiative of the Head of State.
 
 During the meeting, the Senate Speaker told Matteo Mecacci about the constitutional reform held on June 5 this year, the results of which demonstrated the support of Kazakhstanis for the course towards the renewal and building of a democratic, legal, and just state. 
 
According to Ashimbayev, the constitutional reform will ensure greater protection of the rights of citizens, increased role of the Parliament, strengthening of the regions, and further development of the political competitiveness of the country.
 
 "All the changes undergoing in the country are of systemic nature not situational. They have relieved the aspiration to build a just state with equal opportunities for all citizens. We're ready for active work with OSCE institutions to implement the reforms in Kazakhstan," said the Kazakh Senate Chairman. 
 
For his part, the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights underlined the importance of the fact that after the January events Kazakhstan went on the path aimed at openness and democratic values promotion.
 
 In conclusion, Ashimbayev once again underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE and stressed that the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament is willing to upgrade the work, including within the ODIHR.
 
Kazakh FM meets with Federal Chancellor of Austria

23.06.2022, 14:30 6276
Negotiations were held between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer this week, during which the Kazakh diplomat acquainted the interlocutor with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's ongoing political and socio-economic reforms, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The parties noted the need for further development of the political dialogue at the highest level and exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for further development of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. The importance of interregional cooperation in the Central Asia - European Union format was emphasized.
 
 The parties noted with satisfaction good results have been achieved over 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, and agreed to make every effort to deepen cooperation with the active use of such mechanisms as the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council.
 
 Austria is one of the important trade partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Between January and April this year, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 6.3%, compared to the same period last year and amounted to US$ 52.1 million. Last year, the trade turnover exceeded US$ 163 million.
 
President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

22.06.2022, 18:24 14091
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Nur-Sultan by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev. 
 
The forum is to discuss the role of leaders of world and traditional confessions in the social and spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
 It is expected that senior religious and spiritual leaders are to take part in the Congress. 
 
The Secretariat of the Congress carries out active work to prepare for the holding of the Forum at a high level in terms of its organization and content. 
 
Speaker Ashimbayev also told about the outcomes of the work of the Senate at the 2nd session of Parliament of the 7th convocation. As of today, the Parliament has adopted and submitted for signing 68 laws to the Head of State.
 
 In the current session, Senate deputies initiated 18 draft laws. 
 
In addition, the Head of State was presented with information on the improvement of law-making procedures within the Constitutional reforms.
 
Head of State meets with UPL Limited CEO Jai Shroff

21.06.2022, 21:10 20051
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current activity of and prospects for the development of UPL Limited, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 
 
Jai Shroff informed the Kazakh Head of State about the modern approaches being used in the agricultural sphere, ensuring competitive advantage for agricultural products, as well as the use of the latest sowing and soil treatment technology. 
 
UPL Limited sells its products in more than 150 countries, generating much of its revenue from making and marketing the traditionally agrochemical products as well as the associated agricultural products.
 
Kazakhstan-Mongolia coop discussed in Ulaanbaatar

21.06.2022, 21:05 19931
Images | Akorda
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Ankhbayar Nyamdorj, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
During the conversation, having made a brief overview of the current state and prospects of Mongolian-Kazakh cooperation in the political and economic spheres, State Secretary Ankhbayar emphasized the reliable and trusting nature of relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan, which have been maintained for all three decades that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and also expressed the interest of the Mongolian side in further deepening collaboration on the entire spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation. 
 
Supporting and developing the idea of ??the interlocutor, Ambassador Koishibayev, in turn, proposed to focus the efforts of the parties on specific areas of cooperation, in particular, to intensify joint coordinated steps to increase trade turnover between the two countries, deepen collaboration in transport and logistics, agrarian, production and investment spheres. In this regard, he noted that in order to achieve practical results in these areas, it is important to carry out thorough preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia, planned to hold this year in Ulaanbaatar. The establishment of direct business ties between business circles will also be facilitated by the holding of the Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan in Mongolia this year. 
 
The parties agreed on the need to coordinate efforts to develop mutually beneficial cooperation within the existing international logistics infrastructures, to actively use the transit potential of the two countries in order to increase the volume of transit and bilateral transportation of goods and passengers along international transport corridors. 
 
During the meeting, issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in international affairs, including within the framework of multilateral structures, were also discussed. The importance of providing mutual support in promoting the initiatives of the two countries within the framework of the UN, CICA, SCO and other international organizations was emphasized. 
 
In addition, the parties discussed some issues of working cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, agreed to continue the regular exchange of information and maintain constant contacts on current issues of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation.
 
Kazakh President takes part in special panel session of Qatar Economic Forum

21.06.2022, 20:45 19846
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a special panel session "In Conversation with President Tokayev". The session was moderated by Bloomberg co-anchor Manus Cranny, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
During an open and frank discussion held in the Q&A session, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev answered a number of questions concerning pressing challenges in the international politics, especially amid the ongoing geopolitical upheavals in Europe and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
 
 Answering a question about the prospects of resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict peacefully, the leader of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of continuing the negotiation process. According to him, the goodwill of both states is necessary to resolve the conflict. At the same time, he pointed out to the split over in the international community and the weakness of the UN Security Council in resolving this issue.
 
 "Never before the UN has been in such bad situation. We remember the time of the Cold War many years ago. Even during the Cold War, the UN was much more united than now. I am very much concerned about what will be happening with UN in the future. However, I am strong believer in multilateralism. I do believe that the international community must be much more getting together to show its solidarity, and of course to put our positive influence on both states. So that that we could bring them together to come to peace," President Tokayev stated.
 
 Besides, the President gave exhaustive answers to the moderator’s questions about the economic consequences that Kazakhstan may face amid unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia. 
 
During the frank conversation, President Tokayev also shared his views about global challenges related to the current situation on the world energy market and international trade.
 
Kazakh FM holds talks with counterparts from Luxembourg, France

21.06.2022, 18:40 19756
As part of his participation in the 19th meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan – European Union Cooperation Council, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, held separate talks with Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg and Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg discussed the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the Kazakhstan – EU and EU – Central Asia formats. The parties also compared notes on all relevant issues of cooperation, as well as issues on the current international agenda. They agreed to promote further development of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary relations. 
 
The parties paid special attention to the recent national referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, which became the starting point for the building of a New Kazakhstan. The Luxembourg side expressed its strong support for the reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting their implementation would contribute to the political modernization of Kazakhstan. 
 
The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to adopt a joint communiquй on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. 
 
Symbolically, the meeting was held on the eve of the National Day of Luxembourg. In this regard, the Kazakh Foreign Minister conveyed the congratulations of the President Tokayev to the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg. 
 
During the meeting with the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Tileuberdi and his counterpart discussed further steps to deepen the strategic partnership with Paris on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. 
 
Tileuberdi congratulated his French colleague on the successful completion of this year’s presidency of the European Union and noted Kazakhstan’s firm intention to continue building mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas outlined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, as well as the EU Strategy for Central Asia. France is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners and a facilitator of our country’s interaction with the European Union. 
 
The parties reviewed the schedule of upcoming events at the highest and high levels and agreed to continue regular contact between the foreign ministries. They reviewed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, in particular in areas such as energy, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, as well as digital technologies. 
 
The parties expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties in education, healthcare, science and culture. 
 
The ministers also welcomed the successful holding of the 9th round of the Kazakh-French political consultations that took place in Paris on June 17.
 
Kazakhstan, EU conduct comprehensive review of topical issues of cooperation

21.06.2022, 16:28 16296
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 19th meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan – European Union Cooperation Council. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, which holds the presidency of the EU Council, led the European side at the talks, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels in November 2021, as well as the progress of large-scale political and economic reforms in the country were in the focus of attention.
 
 Minister Tileuberdi informed the European counterparts about the results of the recent nationwide referendum on amendments and additions to the nation’s Constitution, calling it the most important element of the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, "aimed at deep democratization and modernization of the political system of the country and building a New Kazakhstan." He also acquainted the European side with the course of the investigation of the tragic January events of.
 
 In turn, Minister Colonna positively assessed the changes taking place in Kazakhstan, stressing the country was a reliable partner for the EU in Central Asia, further constructive cooperation with which has great potential on a wide range of issues. 
 
The parties discussed in detail the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU (EPCA) with a focus on priority areas such as the transition to a green economy, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, climate change, education and science, etc. 
 
The Kazakh minister noted the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and invited the European leadership to visit Kazakhstan at a time of convenience. He stressed the importance of maintaining positive dynamics of economic relations. In this regard, the parties exchanged views on ways to prevent the unintended impact on Kazakh companies of the EU sanctions in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.
 
 During the talks, the parties expressed interest in deepening mutually advantageous partnerships in the field of renewable energy sources, in particular, the establishment of cooperation in mining and processing of rare-earth metals and production of green hydrogen. In view of the disruption of global commodity supply chains, the importance of establishing additional routes was noted. Particular attention was paid to the transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, in particular the linking of the EU’s new Global Gateway program with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. 
 
The European Union is currently the largest trade partner for Kazakhstan with a total trade turnover of $29 billion. In the first four months of this year alone, this figure amounted to $12.6 billion, a 28% growth compared to the same period last year.
 
 The volume of foreign direct investment from the EU countries in the Kazakh economy in 2021 amounted to $10.1 billion. This is 24.3% higher than in the previous year. The main investments came from companies in such European countries as the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Germany. 
 
In the field of education and science, the parties discussed the prospects for further assistance from the EU in strengthening the capacity of Kazakh youth through their involvement in the academic and scientific exchange programs Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe. 
 
No less important issue in the framework of the EPCA implementation is the facilitation of the visa regime for the Kazakh citizens visiting the EU countries. Tileuberdi stressed this issue is one of the priorities of cooperation with the EU and expressed hope negotiations with European partners on visa liberalization would start soon. 
 
As part of the exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda, special attention was paid to the joint efforts of the international community to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the parties touched upon the current issues of cooperation in the implementation of EU strategies on Central Asia and the connectivity between Europe and Asia, as well as the problems of regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.
 
 Following the conclusion of the event, ministers Tileuberdi and Colonna held a joint press conference.
 
