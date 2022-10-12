Kazakh capital to host Summit of CIS Heads of State Oct 14

The CIS Summit is to become one of the key events as part of Kazakhstan’s CIS presidency. The heads of almost all CIS member countries are to gather for the first time since the pandemic," said the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.
In particular, in order to further strengthen interaction in the sphere of security the heads of state are to approve a program of cooperation against terrorism and extremism for 2023-25. There are plans to adopt a statement on the development of cooperation in culture given its special role in integration cooperation upon initiative of Kazakhstan," added the spokesperson.
