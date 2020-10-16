Kazakh President tours Abai-Shakarim memorial complex

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the memorial complex Abai-Shakarim, the press service of Akorda reports.

The Kazakh President examined the restoration works at the memorial complex Abai-Shakarim, and the poet’s house-museum.

The reconstructions works have been carried out as part of the poet Abai’s 175th anniversary including planting of around 200 spruce trees, erection of a dome roof of the amphitheater, as well as large constructions facing the front square. The President commended the works done and presented the books to the memorial complex and house-museum.

Source: Kazinform News Agency



