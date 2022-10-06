This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Presidents talked over phone
VII Congress of CIS Teachers and Education Workers kicked off in Astana
Majilis approves ratification of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Agrt on delimitation of state border on Caspian Sea
Kazakh Ambassador Arman Issetov, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met
Kazakhstan-Spain cooperation debated in Senate
Kazakhstan initiates work on restoration of sovereign equality within IAEA
CSTO begins its military drill in Zhambyl region
Kazakhstan to host V World Nomad Games in 2024
CIS IPA observes to monitor early presidential election in Kazakhstan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has sent a letter to the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States addressed to Chair of the CIS IPA Council Valentina Matviyenko to invite international observers from the CIS IPA to monitor the upcoming early presidential election in Kazakhstan," the press service informed.
Kazakhstan will undertake every effort to make sure that the election is transparent and complies with national legislation and international standards," the letter reads.
