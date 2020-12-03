Kazakhstan marks First President Day

December 1, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of the First President.

This date was chosen for the holiday as on December 1, 1991, the nationwide election took place, in which Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected the President of the Kazakh SSR. The population cast 98.7% of the votes for him with 88.2% of the voters on that day.

The Day of the First President has been celebrated in the country since 2012 on the initiative of the senators, legislated on December 10, 2011. This holiday, as the initiators explained, was established with the aim of celebrating and recognizing the outstanding services of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to the republic.

Usually on this day, concerts, exhibitions, theatrical performances, forums and various actions are held in the country, the main purpose of which is to create a festive atmosphere and consolidate peace and harmony in the country.

Annually on December 1, the ceremony of raising the standard of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and presenting the Flag of the State Security Service with the participation of the Head of State is held.

But this year, due to the pandemic, all concerts, exhibitions and conferences are held online and in strict compliance with sanitary requirements.

It should be noted that in February 2020, a large-scale national expedition "Pursuing the course of the First President" started in Kazakhstan.

For this day, TV channels prepared a number of new documentaries about Elbasy for Kazakhstanis.

Today, December 1, at 21:40 the Khabar TV channel will air the premiere of the first part of the serial documentary about Elbasy by journalist Aigul Adilova "Strokes to a portrait".

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan prepared a new documentary film "The Nazarbayev Factor".

December 1 is a public holiday in the country and a day off.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.