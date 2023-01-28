Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025," he said.
The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year," he said.
Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
Particularly promising is seen the increase of turnover in agricultural products, the share of which in mutual trade is almost 80%. Our countries have an opportunity to increase the turnover of agricultural products up to USD 1 billion," Alikhan Smailov said.
Adoption of joint measures on building transport capacities of this route, in particular, signing and implementation of the Road Map on the elimination of bottlenecks, can significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation in the near future," he noted.
Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. Last year we began the implementation of the constitutional reforms following which important amendments to the country’s main law were introduced, In November, we held Presidential elections. Deputies of the Senate have been recently elected. Some senators have been appointed under my decree. The process of the Senate’s formation has been completed," said the President.
Almost half of the deputy corps has been renewed. A special quota for the members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is offered. All of this will enable the Senate to protect the interests of all the citizens of the country. In general, the upper chamber plays a special role in the public administration system. As per the Constitution, the Senate is imposed important functions. All conditions for a quality law-making activity are created," he noted.
Thanks to a wide public support of our initiatives, the work on large-scale modernization has brought serious results. We will do not sit on our laurels. We have huge work ahead," he added.
