Kazakhstan to introduce state control over quality of information material for minors

Astana. 2 May. Kazakhstan Today - Nowadays there is an urgent need for the state control over the quality and quantity of information material offered to minors, deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Natalya Zhumadildayeva said during the presentation of the bill "On protecting children from information that is harmful to their health and development".



In this connection, the deputy considers the draft law "On protection of children from information harmful to their health and development" relevant and justified.



"The active development of information technologies of a wide variety of directions, including global, networked, virtual, communicative, technological processes that do not have any state borders with any restrictions in time and space, the lack of a full-fledged ability to carry out supervisory and control activities by the state and private individuals and uncontrolled access of children to certain information flows pose a real threat to the safety of children, causing serious harm to their health and development. This negative trend represents a real threat to the security of the state, the main value of which is a person", N. Zhumadildayeva said.



According to the deputy, when the Internet space is covered by a threat of uncharacteristic currents, there is an urgent need for the state control over the quality and quantity of information material offered to underage children.



"We need to ensure legal regulations, ways and directions to reduce the above risks, conduct a coordinated policy of the state and non-government resources in the process of raising children and unified legal standards. The adoption of this law will facilitate the further implementation of the constitutional guarantees of citizens in Kazakhstan. It is designed to systematize the legal regulation in the field of information security", she added.



As noted by the deputy, in the process of the working group the draft law on the protection of children from information that causes harm to them will be a pledge of effective implementation of the state strategy and its policies.



