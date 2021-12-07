Система Orphus

Land issue has always been a matter of life and death for Kazakhstanis – Nazarbayev

06.12.2021, 13:39 14419
The issue of land has always been a matter of life and death for the people of Kazakhstan, stressed the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article "Lessons of Independence", Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Our people were born and nourished by the Great Steppe. We inherited a huge territory from our ancestors. But the rights to it were not enshrined in international documents either in tsarist times or during the years of the USSR. It was not an easy task to organize a constructive negotiation process along the entire perimeter of our borders 14,000 kilometers long. I must note that this was possible thanks to our two great neighbors - Russia and China, whose leadership from the first days supported our independence, as well as the process of clarifying our borders," wrote N. Nazarbayev.

 
Elbasy noted that the common border of Kazakhstan with the Russian Federation, which is about 7,500 kilometers, has become a belt of friendship and trust.
 

Historical agreements were reached on 1,700 kilometers of the border with the PRC. This determined a constructive attitude towards border issues of all other neighboring countries. We must always appreciate and remember with gratitude the support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, the leadership of China at that important moment. Having created during the negotiations an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect for the interests of the parties, we have consistently concluded international treaties and finally determined our state border," added the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

 
He stressed that in such a way that in order to fulfill the sacred precepts of our ancestors, and at the same time save future generations from even greater difficulties, we untied all problematic knots and brought the work started to its logical end.
 

The issue of land has always been a matter of life and death for our people. During the Soviet Union, different parts of the Kazakh land were turned into military bases, laboratories and testing grounds where dangerous experiments were carried out. 456 nuclear and thermonuclear explosions were carried out at the Semipalatinsk test site alone. 116 of them were made in the air, which turned out to be extremely disastrous for the population of the republic. According to the calculations of Kazakh scientists, the total power of atomic bombs detonated on the territory of the Semipalatinsk test site was 2,500 times higher than the power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. On August 29, 1991 I closed this site", - N. Nazarbayev concluded.

 
Most read