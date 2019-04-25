Nazarbayev to take part in the summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states in Bishkek

Astana. August 14. Kazakhstan Today - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the second summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) in Bishkek, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"August 22, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev," the press-service of the Foreign Ministry informed.



According to the Ministry, during the summit talks they will cover a broad range of issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Also the visit program includes third meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council at the level of presidents of the two countries, where there will be discussed promising areas of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh strategic partnership, the Foreign Ministry noted.



The sides are expected to sign the anniversary Declaration on deepening strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic devoted to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and a number of other bilateral documents of mutual interest.



An opening of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled during the visit, which will last one month.



In addition, on August 23 in Bishkek Nazarbayev will attend the second summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, the press service said.



The summit, which will cover cooperation in the field of education, science and culture, the Bishkek Declaration will be signed.



The Agreement "On creation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states"(CCTS or Turkic Council) was signed in 2009 at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Primary goal of CCTS, which includes Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, is the opening of the huge potential of cooperation between the states and their peoples, and to activate joint action to promote the great cultural heritage of Turkic peoples.



