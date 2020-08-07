New chair of Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development

By order of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Baimanov Shakhmardan Askarovich was appointed chair of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Shakhmardan Baimanov was born in 1984 in Kyzylorda. In 2005, he graduated from the Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata, in 2012 — the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





He began his career in 2005 as an assistant to Rector for Youth Affairs of the Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata.





In 2007-2008, he was executive director of the Association "Center for the Development of Youth Initiatives" of the Kyzylorda region.





In 2008-2012, he was deputy executive director, executive director of the Association of Legal Entities "Congress of Youth of Kazakhstan".





In 2012-2015, he was acting head, head of the Youth Policy Department of the Akmola region.





In 2015-2017, he was chair of the youth wing Zhas Otan at the Nur Otan party.





In 2017-2019, he was acting deputy akim, deputy akim of Kyzylorda.





From 2019, he has worked as deputy chair of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.