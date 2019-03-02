New US Consul General arrived in Almaty

Eric Meyer arrived as the new Consul General of the United States of America in Almaty. His geographical responsibilities include Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, and Shymkent city," the press service of the Consulate informed.





It is a great honor for me to be the US Consul General in Almaty," Meyer said.





I was fascinated by the rich culture and fascinating beauty of nature, the Kazakh cuisine and, above all, the warm-heartedness of people. I look forward to continuing to strengthen Kazakh-US relations, and further cooperation with the people of Kazakhstan on issues of mutual interest, including supporting economic growth, expanding educational opportunities and learning the English language, encouraging innovation and creativity, and promoting cultural exchanges," the Consul General stated.





Consul General also notes the leadership role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, as evidenced by the presence in Almaty of regional offices of a number of important US government agencies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Commercial Service in Central Asia, the US Drug Enforcement Agency and USAID.





Mr Meyer pointed out this demonstrates the central role of Kazakhstan in "promoting economic growth, health, security and mutual understanding throughout the region."





Consul General Eric Meyer has worked for 17 years as a staff member of the diplomatic service at the US State Department. Most recently, he was Special Assistant and Senior Advisor at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in Washington, DC. Meyer also served as the US Consul General in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Consul at the US Embassy in Helsinki, Finland. His other diplomatic appointments include Argentina and Egypt. Meyer was an adviser to the Bureau for Ocean Affairs and International Environmental and Science Issues during the US presidency of the Arctic Council.





Eric speaks Danish, French, Khmer, Russian and Spanish. Eric is married and is the father of two young daughters.









