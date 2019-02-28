PM chaired session on reparation for EXPO-2017

Almaty. January 10. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan SerikAkhmetov chaired a session focused on the issues of preparation for the EXPO-2017 in the UkimetUyi today.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, the session participants reviewed the process of implementation of the instructions given by President NursultanNazarbayev on December 6, 2012 at a session of the state commission for organization and holding of the international exhibition EXPO-2017.



The main aspects of the draft national plan on preparation for the EXPO-2017 were addressed at the meeting. In particular, the issues regarding preparation of the Registration Dossier of the exhibition, cooperation with the International Bureau of Exhibitions as well as establishment and activities of the state commission were discussed.



At the end of the session, the Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions to the authorized agencies.



