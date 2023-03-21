Polling stations open in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong

The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing, the consulates general of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Shanghai cities opened today at 05:00 am Astana time and will work till 08:00 pm

Tell a friend

The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing, the consulates general of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Shanghai cities opened today at 05:00 am Astana time and will work till 08:00 pm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh diplomats and members of election commissions held the opening ceremonies of polling stations in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong with the performance of the national anthem.

The nationals of Kazakhstan living in the Chinese provinces of Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian and the city of Shanghai may cast their votes at the polling station No 294 at the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai.

Kazakhstanis residing in the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macau will be able to vote at the polling station No 293 at the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong.

Kazakhstani students, diplomats, representatives of national companies and their families, as well as citizens of Kazakhstan staying in China for private, official, educational, business and tourism purposes may cast their votes in Beijing.