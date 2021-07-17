President is on short vacation

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on a short-term vacation, press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali announced this on Facebook on Wednesday.





“The head of state is on a four-day short-term vacation from 13 to 16 July. Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich spends his vacation in one of the most picturesque places in the country - at the Bukhtarma reservoir in East Kazakhstan region.





On Saturday, the President returns to the capital,” Berik Uali said on Facebook.









