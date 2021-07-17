President is on short vacation

“The head of state is on a four-day short-term vacation from 13 to 16 July. Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich spends his vacation in one of the most picturesque places in the country - at the Bukhtarma reservoir in East Kazakhstan region.
On Saturday, the President returns to the capital,” Berik Uali said on Facebook.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.