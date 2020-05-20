President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Antonio Guterres discussed practical measures taken by the UN and Kazakhstan to neutralize COVID-19 pandemic and its implications.

The President of Kazakhstan commended energetic actions of the UN Secretary-General to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on national health systems and economies. President Tokayev noted that current realities have confirmed the UN’s and its institutions central role, which are at the forefront of global anti-crisis efforts. Kazakhstan fully supports the UN initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and economic recovery.

In turn, Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for consistent support of the UN agenda and significant contribution to the fight against coronavirus at the regional level. The UN Secretary-General welcomed Kazakhstan's efforts to protect public health, provide financial assistance to vulnerable segments of the population, support businesses, and set a new economic course in the post-crisis period.

Furthermore, Antonio Guterres positively assessed Kazakhstan’s chairmanship within the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for 2020-2021, and invited President Tokayev to participate in the "High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond".

The online-summit will be held on May 28 in the format of a videoconference. The leaders of a number of countries and heads of multilateral institutions to take part in the event. The agenda will be devoted to support the LDC and developing countries within the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming his participation in the upcoming online forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the spirit of solidarity and joint efforts of the world community will allow humanity to cope with the complex threats of the pandemic and ensure the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A telephone conversation was held at the initiative of the UN Secretary General.

At present, 32 countries belong to the Group of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs): 16 are located in Africa, 12 in Asia, 2 in Latin America and 2 in Central and Eastern Europe. Within its presidency, Kazakhstan aims to ensure the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014–2024.





