President makes new appointments

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of appointments, the Akorda press service reporting.



Kairat Umarov was appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, and was relieved of his post as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations;



Magzhan Ilyasov was appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, and was relieved of the post of Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and also of the post of Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons;



Askar Zhumagaliev was appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concurrently.



Source: kazpravda.kz





