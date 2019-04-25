President of Kazakhstan signed a number of laws

Astana. September 28. Kazakhstan Today - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a number of laws.



As the Presidential press service informed, the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation to open branches of trade missions" is signed.



In addition, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on mutual establishment of trade missions."



Also the President signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement on Fundamental Principles of monetary policy of member states of the Eurasian Economic Community, to regulate and control the operations involving into the capital flow."



