President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev.



The Head of State was informed on the current situation on Kazakhstan's financial market and the measures taken to ensure macroeconomic stability.



Source: Akorda.kz





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.