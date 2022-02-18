President Tokayev receives Internal Affairs Minister

Images | Akorda.kz

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

President Tokayev was informed about the measures taken to restore public order in the country.

2,739 criminal cases on robbery, arms trafficking and intentional damage to someone else's property are under investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 271 detainees remain in custody. 196 of those detained were previously held criminally liable.

Minister Turgumbayev said that Majilis deputies, members of the public monitoring committee, national preventive mechanism, as well as non-governmental organizations are granted access to the pretrial detention centers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also heard a report on the measures to increase preparedness of law enforcement agencies to crisis situations and to reconsider the algorithm of law-enforcement agencies' interaction.

The President instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry to continue work on ensuring public order in the country, protecting constitutional rights of those detained and carrying out unbiased investigation into the causes of the January tragedy.