President was informed about progress of his anti-crisis initiatives

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Head of State.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the preliminary results of the monetary policy for 9 months of this year, the state of the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank and the assets of the National Fund.





The President was informed about the progress of his anti-crisis initiatives financed by the National Bank.





Yerbolat Dossayev presented a forecast of the economic development of Kazakhstan until the end of 2020 and for 2021.





Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to ensure the country's financial stability.

